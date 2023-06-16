Watch Now
50% chance wave of African coast develops over next 7 days: NHC

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Posted at 9:26 AM, Jun 16, 2023
The National Hurricane Center is watching a wave coming in off the African Coast, which currently has a 50% chance of forming over the next week.

ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee said it's very unusual to see this activity this far east in June. Dee said hot water temperatures are fueling the system.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the wave could develop into a tropical depression next week.

Early model data take the system up to the north and curving away from the U.S.

