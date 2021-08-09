50% chance low-pressure system develops over the next 2 days

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a low-pressure system in the central Atlantic that has a 50% chance of developing over the next 48 hours.

The NHC says the system is about 380 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands and is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. It's moving west-northwestward at about 15 mph.

The system could develop into a tropical depression over the next few days.

The disturbance is forecast to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles by late Monday then move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday, and be near Hispaniola around the middle of this week.

The formation chances through the next five days are 60%.