Watch
WeatherHurricane

Actions

50% chance disturbance in Atlantic develops over the next 48 hours

items.[0].videoTitle
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
tropics tues 6am
Posted at 6:47 AM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 06:53:43-04

The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance in the Atlantic that has medium and high formation chances over the next five days.

The NHC says the system has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next 48 hours and an 80% chance over the next five days.

NHC Disturbance 1.png

HURRICANE RESOURCES

ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee says the system is worth watching and is one that could try to go a bit farther west.

"Plenty of time to watch it and a lot can still change."

If the system develops into a named storm, it would become Tropical Storm Sam — the eighteenth named storm of the 2021 storm season.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:24 PM, Dec 17, 2018