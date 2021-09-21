50% chance disturbance in Atlantic develops over the next 48 hours

The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance in the Atlantic that has medium and high formation chances over the next five days.

The NHC says the system has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next 48 hours and an 80% chance over the next five days.

National Hurricane Center

ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee says the system is worth watching and is one that could try to go a bit farther west.

"Plenty of time to watch it and a lot can still change."

If the system develops into a named storm, it would become Tropical Storm Sam — the eighteenth named storm of the 2021 storm season.