50% chance disturbance in Atlantic develops over the next 48 hours

The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance in the Atlantic that has medium and high formation chances over the next five days.
The NHC says the system has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next 48 hours and an 80% chance over the next five days.
ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee says the system is worth watching and is one that could try to go a bit farther west.
"Plenty of time to watch it and a lot can still change."
If the system develops into a named storm, it would become Tropical Storm Sam — the eighteenth named storm of the 2021 storm season.