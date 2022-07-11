30% chance low-pressure system in Gulf develops

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a low-pressure system in the northern Gulf of Mexico that has a low chance of developing over the next five days.

Regardless of development, the NHC said the system could produce heavy rains along the northern Gulf coast from Louisiana to the Panhandle over the next several days.

ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee said there's no concern for the Tampa Bay area right now related to this system.

HURRICANE RESOURCES

The NHC has formation chances at 0% over the next 48 hours and 30% over the next five days.

The NHC said gradual development is possible if its remains off shore this week.