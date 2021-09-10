2 tropical waves could develop in coming days

A wave will move off the coast of Africa where it has a high chance of development within the next five days. A tropical depression is likely to form by late-week as this area moves west.

An area of showers and storms east of the Bahamas will start to push north where it has a medium chance of development. This system should stay away from us in Florida.

Tropical Storm Nicholas continues to push towards Texas and the center could move over south central TX later today. These areas could pick up 8-16" of rainfall with isolated amounts of 20" possible, in addition to 1-5' of storm surge, high winds and the potential for tornadoes.

