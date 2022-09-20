2 systems in Atlantic likely to develop

As the National Hurricane Center monitors Hurricane Fiona, the first major hurricane of the season, forecasters are monitoring two other systems in the Atlantic that are likely to develop.

The first system, an area of low pressure over the central subtropical Atlantic, is most likely to develop into the next named storm, but it will not impact North America.

Forecasters said the system will likely become a tropical depression within the next day or so. If it forms, it would be Gaston.

Current formation chances are 80% over the next two days and 80% over the next five days.

The second system is a tropical wave currently several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. It's forecast to gradually develop over the next several days and could become a tropical depression by the end of the week.

Meteorologist Greg Dee said the system is too far out to speculate about possible impacts.

"You may even see some threatening-looking model data on social media. I don't want you to buy into any of that," Dee said. "But, this is something to watch, and that's because our models do consistently take this wave, develop it into maybe a depression or tropical storm through the Caribbean over the next five days and place it in the northwestern Caribbean, maybe even the Gulf of Mexico next week."

Current formation chances are low at 10% over the next two days but medium at 50% over the next five days.