Fiona moving into the Atlantic, continues to strengthen

Hurricane Fiona is strengthening, moving into the open Atlantic Ocean, but catastrophic flooding continues across much of Puerto Rico.

Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico Sunday afternoon, causing blackouts and a downpour of rain. The storm made a second landfall in the Dominican Republic near Boca de Yuma around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

At 11 p.m., Fiona is 130 miles southeast of Grand Turk Island with maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour. The storm is moving northwest at 10 miles an hour.

On the forecast track, the NHC said the center should pass near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos on Tuesday.

The NHC said some strengthening is expected during the next few days after the hurricane emerges over the southwestern Atlantic, and Fiona is forecast to become a major hurricane by Wednesday. A hurricane is considered major when it reaches Category 3 and above.

HURRICANE RESOURCES

Watches and Warnings in effect:

Hurricane Warnings are in effect for...

Turks and Caicos



A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Frances Viejo westward to Puerto Plata



Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for...

North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Frances Viejo westward to Puerto Plata Southeastern Bahamas, including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands





So far this year, the Atlantic basin has seen two named hurricanes, neither of which impacted the U.S.

The season has been surprisingly quiet. There wasn't a named storm in the month of August, which last happened in 1997.

Still, experts said Floridians need to stay prepared as we're now at the peak of the season.