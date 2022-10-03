What victims of Hurricane Ian need to know about applying for FEMA aid

As people continue to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian, many people may have questions about how to begin the recovery process or where to turn for help.

“I just went around, looked at the neighborhood, and I was just looking, looking, looking. After seeing it, I said man, I got the worst damage on the whole street here,” said Senior Lewis.

Not one but two trees came crashing down in Lewis' front yard.

“The roof had came in and the truck got smashed by the tree,” said Lewis.

He was at work when Hurricane Ian came through Bartow Wednesday night. When the sun came up, Lewis was able to see the full destruction Ian caused.

“My family is here, we alive. We still here in spite of everything, so I'm very, very grateful,” Lewis said.

People like Lewis who have storm damage may be able to turn to federal aid. Seventeen counties, including Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota are now eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian. Experts said homeowners should first reach out to their insurance provider.

“The assistance from FEMA is limited by law so it’s not going to make you whole. It’ll start to get you back on your feet, funds to be able to find a place to stay, but it won't be complete. If you have insurance, call your insurance company now,” said Carlos Castillo, Senior Vice President of Tidal Basin Group.

Castillo has worked for FEMA as the assistant administrator for recovery. He said after contacting your insurance provider, register with FEMA for aid. Residents can apply for disaster assistance through DisasterAssistance.gov , on the FEMA mobile app, or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

“A lot of different programs, under the individual assistance umbrella by FEMA. It includes rental assistance for temporary housing, temporary repairs, or loss of other belongings at your home, funeral assistance, disaster unemployment assistance,” Castillo said.

Castillo advised having your records on hand if you still have them and taking photos of damage to your home and belongings.