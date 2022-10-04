Tampa Bay community collects donations to distribute to survivors of Hurricane Ian

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — The Salty Shamrock in Apollo Beach is collecting donations to distribute to areas impacted by Hurricane Ian.

A U-Haul sits outside the Irish pub and restaurant.

Employees are collecting donations of food, water, dog food, diapers, baby formula, baby food and other non-perishable items. The Salty Shamrock is also collecting cash donations.

"We have generators that are coming in. We're doing cash donations and buying supplies from our vendors," Salty Shamrock bar manager Edward Teti said.

The Salty Shamrock will distribute donations to Englewood and Port Charlotte.

Donny Buzbee, a resident of Ruskin, is also collecting donations.

This weekend, he drove to Fort Myers and distributed more than 600 hot meals to people impacted by Hurricane Ian.

"Didn't matter if you were homeless when it hit or a millionaire when it happened, everybody was the same," Buzbee said. "Everybody came together, and it's rough down there. I'm not going to lie."

Buzbee said he plans to leave on Tuesday morning to return to Fort Myers.

"It's humbling. People complaining in our area where we're from about not having power," Buzbee said. "There's people there that don't even know where their family is at."

Buzbee said he will continue to distribute hot meals until there is no longer a need.

"We literally gave them fresh meals right off the hot smoker, pots, to-go dishes. They can eat it there with us, share their stories, share their heartaches. A lot of people lost a lot of stuff down there," he said.

The Salty Shamrock is collecting new items.

Donations needed include Gatorade, water, non-perishable food, first aid supplies, baby supplies, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items and pet supplies.

Donations may be dropped off at The Salty Shamrock at 6186 North US Highway 41, Apollo Beach, FL 33572.