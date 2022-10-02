Project DYNAMO Continues to Evacuate People Stranded on Islands

PINE ISLAND, Fla. — As the sun came up Saturday morning, crews from various agencies gathered at Port Sanibel Marina.

The port was once patronized by guests looking to get some time on the water. Now, it's a central location to unload boats and help people on the neighboring islands like Sanibel and Pine.

For the past three days, agencies from across the area have loaded their boats with supplies like water, MREs, and dog food.

Tampa-based group Project DYNAMO was one of them.

They're an all-veterans rescue group that typically works overseas in places like Afghanistan and Ukraine.

Their efforts are now focused on Florida's west coast.

As the team passed through canals they would ask those outside if they wanted to stay on the island or leave and simply if they just needed water.

The first mission of the day was checking on Jim and Sylvia Love.

Their son had contacted Project DYNAMO after he couldn't get in touch with his parents.

Once at the home, Jim, who is wheelchair bound, was apprehensive about leaving, as was his wife, Sylvia.

Without any timeline as to when their power or water would be restored, they made the tough decision to leave with their two dogs.

“I am trying to keep it together right now," Sylvia said. "Leaving your home is so difficult. I think it's hard to leave the house because it's all you have. You put so much into it, but there’s nothing there right now to keep everyone sustained.”

For 17 years, Sylvia said when she and Jim would hit hard times she always told him, 'As long as we have each other, we will be okay'.

Those words hold true more so now than ever.