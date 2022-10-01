North Port neighborhoods turn into rivers following Hurricane Ian aftermath

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla — As Florida works to recover from Hurricane Ian’s destructive path, officials in Sarasota County are hoping to offer people a dry place to sleep.

Venice High School has been opened as a voluntary, pet-friendly shelter as floodwaters left behind after the storm are expected to keep rising over the next 36 hours.

It’s a reality dozens left stranded in their homes in North Port are facing. To help get them out of harm's way, the National Guard and locals with boats worked Thursday to rescue them.

At the center of the operation? Megan Blevins a student and soon-to-be teacher who lives close to Venice and came down to help trapped coworkers and strangers.

“We’re working with the Army because I’m the only one with [cellphone] service right now,” Blevins said.

She tells ABC Action News that she’s been dodging school assignments to help.

“The Army aren’t from here, we know these streets. We know these streets so we’re directing them and their people to get our people out,” she said.

They’re people like Charles Brantley and his family, who weathered the storm at home.

“It was rough, it was really windy we lost power about 3 o’clock,” Brantley said.

They’ve been stuck in their house since Tuesday.

“Our biggest fear, honestly, was that the water would come in too fast,” he said.

Despite the damage, it’s a situation that he said could have been so much worse considering what he’s seen further south.

“It’s terrifying because it wasn’t supposed to come this way and they weren’t as prepared as they normally would be,” Brantley said.

Sarasota officials said that more shelters may open as needed.

If you need a ride to the Venice High School shelter, they will send buses to pick people up at the following locations:

San Pedro Catholic Church (14380 Tamiami Trail);

Publix (1251 Toledo Blade Blvd.)

Foundation Church (13000 Tamiami Trail)

For more information, head to the Sarasota County Government’s Facebook page.