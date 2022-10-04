Local officials do what they can to help fellow officers affected by Ian

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Sheriff's departments across the state are trying to do their part to help their fellow brothers and sisters in uniform.

One agency traveled hundreds of miles just to give.

In a time of crisis, Sheriff AJ Smith of Franklin County knows what is needed.

"We are no stranger to storms," he shares. "We have been through a lot of them."

Smith is just one of many survivors of Hurricane Michael. His county and those neighboring it are still recovering from the destruction left behind four years ago.

It's why his department decided last week they would travel south on Monday night towards Lee County with a truckload of goods.

"Some people gave a lot and some people gave a little, but everyone came together for the good of the Hurricane victims and nobody complained. They just so freely gave," shares Smith.

Franklin County residents provided everything from toilet paper to food. Sheriff Smith said they even collected three thousand bags of ice.

Monday night, the sheriff's office along with local truckers, deposited all they collected plus items they purchased with the thirty thousand dollars that were donated at the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Smith hopes it brought a little support for the men and women who are working around the clock.

"Their homes are being neglected, they are not taking care of their stuff, and that's the way it was now," Smith explains, speaking on behalf of SWFL first responders.

He furthered, "Tens upon tens of deputies in multiple counties have lost their homes, and employees of sheriff offices. They are not protecting their homes, they are taking care of everyone else."

And it is not just one agency that is assisting those who have been impacted by Ian. Charlotte County has gotten equipment from Hillsborough County, and supplies from the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

They are all departments that know firsthand the long road to recovery that lies ahead.

"It brings back memories which are not very pleasant," Smith explains. "Because you see these homes that are totally destroyed and these people's lives are crushed."

Sheriff Smith said that he is working with the Florida Deputy Sheriffs Association to begin more aggressive fundraising efforts, to continue to help even after the damage from the storm is gone.

"I always say that if everyone does a little, then one person does not have to do a lot," Smith shared.