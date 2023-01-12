Watch Now
Human remains found in Ft. Myers Beach mangroves are Hurricane Ian victim, sheriff says

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
Damaged structures are seen in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Posted at 9:37 AM, Jan 12, 2023
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff's Office said the remains of a victim from Hurricane Ian have been found in mangroves in Fort Myers Beach.

A debris removal company initially located the remains Tuesday. Those remains were later determined to be one of the two remaining people considered missing from Hurricane Ian, Ilonka Knes.

LCSO said that Knes, 84, died from accidental drowning. After her family reported her missing, deputies began a search but were never able to find her or her remains.

This discovery has put the Hurricane Ian death toll at 74 in Lee County.

