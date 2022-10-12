Florida citrus industry suffered 'widespread damages' during Ian, trade group says

ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. — Beneath each row of John Matz’s sprawling citrus grove near Zolfo Springs is a palette of vibrant hues: oranges, greens and yellows.

Fallen fruit paints the ground.

To Matz, it's not a pretty sight. Each fallen citrus fruit is a dollar sign now rotting away.

“I rode out here Friday after the hurricane. I just went home,” he said. “There wasn’t nothing I could do.”

Hurricane Ian devastated his citrus grove. Some trees were uprooted. A few were suffocated by standing water. But most problematic is the colorful mat of fallen fruit.

WFTS

Countless juvenile Hamlin and Valencia oranges, which are used to make orange juice, fell months before they could be harvested. Matz — a 32-year veteran of citrus who also serves as vice president of the Peace River Valley Citrus Growers Association — estimates he lost about 50% of that crop.

In his block of grapefruit, the damage is worse. Maybe more than 50% fell from the trees — during high winds — just mere weeks before they would have been harvestable.

“It’s discouraging,” Matz said as he surveyed the damage. “You know, you try to take care of your grove and your home, everything you’ve got, your family — and you get beat up. It hurts.”

More discouraging, the fruit continues to fall from the battered trees, which means the full extent of damage can’t yet be calculated.

WFTS

Florida Citrus Mutual, the trade group that represents roughly 2,500 growers, said damage is still being assessed. In the coming weeks, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will start counting how much of the crop was lost to Hurricane Ian.

However, Florida Citrus Mutual has already seen enough to make an initial assessment.

“It’s clear that Florida’s citrus industry suffered widespread damages,” the group wrote in a factsheet. “Preliminary reports indicate significant fruit loss across the path of Hurricane Ian, some tree damage from the high winds, and of course, the potential for longer-term damage due to the excess water.”

Wednesday, the trade group will host its annual luncheon. Invitees like Sen. Marco Rubio and other members of Congress will get a firsthand account of the damage Ian caused the industry.

According to Florida Citrus Mutual, however, the message will be one of hope and resilience rather than doom and gloom.

“As the saying goes, adversity breeds toughness,” the group’s factsheet concludes. “We will once again call on that strength to continue to move forward as an industry producing the oranges Florida is known for.”

Growers like Ken Sanders, who owns 188 acres of citrus in Hardee County, personify that persistent spirit.

Sanders said passion will guide him as he replants, regrows, and remains in an industry he loves. This season, however, will be tough financially.

WFTS

“I’m going to be (eating) hamburgers instead of steaks, and I might even have a can of Viennas,” he laughed.

Matz isn’t as certain about the future of his grove. He plans to keep growing too, but his land was for sale even before Hurricane Ian formed and hit.

According to Matz, his children aren’t interested in following in his footsteps and working in an industry more and more vulnerable to costly gut punches. Freezes have hurt previous crops. Earlier this year, a disease commonly known as citrus greening was largely credited for the state’s smallest citrus crop since World War II.

“It used to be fun and good,” he said as he peered down a row of Valencia oranges from the window of his Ford truck. “Now, it’s pretty tough, and you gotta make some decisions — gotta think a little longer on how you want to do it right now.”

For now, though, those decisions will have to wait. There are uprooted trees to replant, a crop insurance claim to file, and a grove to revive after Ian’s fury.

“You just find time to digest it and keep going,” he said.