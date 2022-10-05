East Fort Myers church helps community in need

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — What was once the parish center at the Jesus of the Worker Catholic Church in east Fort Myers is now a distribution center.

The open hall is now filled with rows of tables lined with clothing and food.

The church and community are home to a large Hispanic and African American population. Father Patrick O’Connor said they tend to get overlooked in times of need.

"No one knows that we’re here. No one has visited. No one has seen the poverty. The terrible condition of the houses. The poverty of people living here," he continued.

Under the beating Florida sun on Tuesday, people waited in a line that wrapped well around the church to replenish a little of what they had lost.

"In the middle of the hurricane, we had people showing up at the church. Running from their cars with their babies and their dogs and cats because their houses have been destroyed. The roofs have lifted open," Father O'Connor said.

Father O'Connor said little government help has been seen in the east Fort Myers area. It's the community that has provided the necessities like pallets of water, food, clothing and diapers.

About 20 minutes away from the church, trucks with pallets of water could be seen driving along neighborhood roads in the town of Iona.

Each inch of the street is now filled with people's possessions that had to be thrown out because of damage made by Hurricane Ian.

Miguel Orengo lives in the area and said it's not the government he’s seeing, but strangers who are showing up to help.

“These gentlemen, they come, and they help us with whatever they themselves have," Orengo said.

It's a sliver of hope in the depths of destruction.

Water, diapers, and baby formula are heavily needed in the east Fort Myers area. Donations can be made at the Jesus of the Worker Catholic Church located at 881 Nuna Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33905.