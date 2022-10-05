As Peace River recedes, long road of recovery remains for Arcadia area

ARCADIA, Fla. — For Diana Herrara, it’s still hard to comprehend.

Near Arcadia, the Peace River has risen before, but this time it was different. As Hurricane Ian passed, the river reached a level she had never seen before.

“We just felt so isolated — trapped — helpless,” she said.

Herrara, who lives in Arcadia, was one of many who became cut off from access to crucial food, water, and supplies.

For days, first responders in DeSoto County have carried out missions to deliver by boat much of those supplies to trapped people like Herrara.

But now, as the river slowly recedes, the distribution of those supplies is becoming easier.

Tuesday, the Florida National Guard changed strategies. The water was low enough for guardsmen to traverse using military-style trucks.

Herrara was one of many who lined up for supplies.

“They gave us clothes,” she said. “They got water.”

Lieutenant Brandon Gagnon with the Florida National Guard helped oversee Monday’s distribution of supplies to isolated neighborhoods near flooded portions of SR 70 and SR 72 near the Peace River.

“Especially living in Florida — I mean, dealing with hurricanes in the past, I’ve never seen something to this size and magnitude in regards to water damage. It’s truly eye-opening in terms of how strong and dangerous a hurricane can be and especially the aftermath,” he said.

Gagnon, a personal trainer from Tarpon Springs, said the work is rewarding.

“I specifically chose the National Guard because I know that there’s going to be a day where American citizens need help,” he said.

Meanwhile, as the area slowly dries out, there’s a long road to recovery ahead. If the area does recover, Herrara knows that process will take time.

“It’s going to take a while,” she said.

According to the DeSoto County Emergency Management Facebook page, distribution sites across the county will re-open on Wednesday.