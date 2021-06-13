Watch
Heavy rain expected in Tampa Bay this week

Posted at 5:11 PM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-13 17:11:09-04

TAMPA BAY — Be sure to pack an umbrella before heading to work because scattered showers and storms are expected this week.

ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said rain will be scattered around the Tampa Bay area starting Sunday.

You can expect sunshine each day but be prepared for a decent chance of rain by the middle of the week.

