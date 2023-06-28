Heat index up to 110°F at times Wednesday, advisory issued

A heat advisory is in place on Wednesday for parts of the Tampa Bay area, but the hottest weather is forecast for later this week.

The advisory is in place from 12 - 6 p.m. for the following counties.



Citrus (inland)

DeSoto

Hardee

Hernando (inland)

Highlands

Hillsborough (inland)

Manatee (inland)

Pasco (inland)

Polk

Sarasota (inland)

Temperatures will reach the low to mid-90s, but the index is expected to be between 108 - 110°F at times.

The heat index is a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual temperature.

ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee forecasts even hotter temperatures on Friday and possibly Saturday. The record high on Friday is 96°F.

The Florida Department of Health provides these general tips for staying safe in the heat:

Dress for the heat. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Light colors will reflect away some of the sun’s energy. It is also a good idea to wear a hat or to use an umbrella.