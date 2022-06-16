Heat advisory issued for several Tampa Bay area counties, index up to 112°F

TAMPA, Fla. — A heat advisory is in place for several Tampa Bay area counties from 12 - 6 p.m. on Thursday as our area nears record high temperatures.

The included counties are:



Citrus

DeSoto

Hardee

Hernando

Hillsborough

Manatee

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota

Temperatures will reach the mid-90s, but the index is expected to be up to 112°F at times.

The heat index is a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual temperature.

The Florida Department of Health provides these general tips for staying safe in the heat:



Dress for the heat. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Light colors will reflect away some of the sun’s energy. It is also a good idea to wear a hat or to use an umbrella.