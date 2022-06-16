Watch
Heat advisory issued for several Tampa Bay area counties, index up to 112°F

Advisory from 12-6 p.m.
Record high temperatures are again possible today as we warm up into the mid-90s this afternoon. Heat index values may reach into the 105-112F range. Because of this, heat advisories have been issued from noon-6 pm indicating the heat may be dangerous at times. Some sct'd storms near the coast are likely, especially late in the afternoon and the evening.
heat advisory thursday
Posted at 5:41 AM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 07:38:06-04

TAMPA, Fla. — A heat advisory is in place for several Tampa Bay area counties from 12 - 6 p.m. on Thursday as our area nears record high temperatures.

The included counties are:

  • Citrus
  • DeSoto
  • Hardee
  • Hernando
  • Hillsborough
  • Manatee
  • Pasco
  • Pinellas
  • Polk
  • Sarasota

Temperatures will reach the mid-90s, but the index is expected to be up to 112°F at times.

The heat index is a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual temperature.

The Florida Department of Health provides these general tips for staying safe in the heat:

  • Dress for the heat. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Light colors will reflect away some of the sun’s energy. It is also a good idea to wear a hat or to use an umbrella.
  • Drink water. Carry water or juice with you and drink continuously even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which dehydrate the body.
  • Slow down and avoid strenuous activity. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day – morning hours between 4 and 7 a.m.
  • Stay indoors when possible. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine.
  • Be a good neighbor. Check-in on elderly residents in your neighborhood and those who do not have air conditioning.
  • Don’t forget your pets. Make sure they have access to water, ventilation and shade.
