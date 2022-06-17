Heat advisory issued for several Tampa Bay area counties, index up to 110°F

TAMPA, Fla. — A heat advisory is in place for some Tampa Bay area counties from 2 - 6 p.m. on Friday as our area nears record high temperatures.
The included counties are:
- Citrus
- Hernando
- Hillsborough
- Manatee
- Pasco
- Pinellas
Temperatures will reach the 90s, but the index is expected to be up to 110°F at times.
The heat index is a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual temperature.
The Florida Department of Health provides these general tips for staying safe in the heat:
- Dress for the heat. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Light colors will reflect away some of the sun’s energy. It is also a good idea to wear a hat or to use an umbrella.
- Drink water. Carry water or juice with you and drink continuously even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which dehydrate the body.
- Slow down and avoid strenuous activity. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day – morning hours between 4 and 7 a.m.
- Stay indoors when possible. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine.
- Be a good neighbor. Check in on elderly residents in your neighborhood and those who do not have air conditioning.
- Don’t forget your pets. Make sure they have access to water, ventilation and shade.
According to the National Weather Service, extreme heat is the number one weather-related killer.