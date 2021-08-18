Heat advisory issued for several Tampa Bay area counties, index up to 109°F

TAMPA, Fla. — The extremely hot weather continues on Thursday with another heat advisory issued, this time from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Tampa Bay area counties included are:



Coastal Citrus

Coastal Hernando

Inland Citrus

Inland Hernando

Inland Pasco

Inland Hillsborough

Polk

Hardee

Highlands

Inland Manatee

NEW | Heat advisory expanded farther south and east to include Polk, Hardee and Highlands counties as well as Manatee county east of I-75. Heat index will reach 105F+ this afternoon. How are you planning on staying cool today? #flwx pic.twitter.com/6djycllrOw — Greg Dee (@GregDeeWeather) August 19, 2021

Temperatures will reach the upper-90s, but the index is expected to reach up to 109°F at times.

The heat index is a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual temperature.

The Florida Department of Health provides these general tips for staying safe in the heat:



Dress for the heat. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Light colors will reflect away some of the sun’s energy. It is also a good idea to wear a hat or to use an umbrella.