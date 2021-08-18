Heat advisory issued for several Tampa Bay area counties, index up to 109°F

TAMPA, Fla. — The extremely hot weather continues on Thursday with another heat advisory issued, this time from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Tampa Bay area counties included are:
- Coastal Citrus
- Coastal Hernando
- Inland Citrus
- Inland Hernando
- Inland Pasco
- Inland Hillsborough
- Polk
- Hardee
- Highlands
- Inland Manatee
NEW | Heat advisory expanded farther south and east to include Polk, Hardee and Highlands counties as well as Manatee county east of I-75. Heat index will reach 105F+ this afternoon. How are you planning on staying cool today? #flwx pic.twitter.com/6djycllrOw— Greg Dee (@GregDeeWeather) August 19, 2021
Temperatures will reach the upper-90s, but the index is expected to reach up to 109°F at times.
The heat index is a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual temperature.
The Florida Department of Health provides these general tips for staying safe in the heat:
- Dress for the heat. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Light colors will reflect away some of the sun’s energy. It is also a good idea to wear a hat or to use an umbrella.
- Drink water. Carry water or juice with you and drink continuously even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which dehydrate the body.
- Slow down and avoid strenuous activity. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day – morning hours between 4 and 7 a.m.
- Stay indoors when possible. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine.
- Be a good neighbor. Check in on elderly residents in your neighborhood and those who do not have air conditioning.
- Don’t forget your pets. Make sure they have access to water, ventilation and shade.