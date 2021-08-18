Heat advisory issued for several Tampa Bay area counties, index up to 109°F

TAMPA, Fla. — A heat advisory in place on Wednesday covers 2.6 million people around central Florida, as the heat index is expected to reach up to 109°F.

🚨HEAT ADVISORY🚨 today covers 2.6 million people around central Florida. Take it easy outside today and drink plenty of water. 🥵🥵🥵🥵 #flwx pic.twitter.com/J0X94XxYar — Greg Dee (@GregDeeWeather) August 18, 2021

The advisory is in place from 12 to 5 p.m.

The Tampa Bay area counties included are:



Polk

Hardee

Coastal Hillsborough

Coastal Manatee

Inland Hillsborough

Inland Manatee

Temperatures will reach the upper-90s, but the index is expected to reach up to 109°F at times.

The heat index is a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual temperature.

The Florida Department of Health provides these general tips for staying safe in the heat:



Dress for the heat. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Light colors will reflect away some of the sun’s energy. It is also a good idea to wear a hat or to use an umbrella.