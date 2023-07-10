Heat advisory issued for parts of Tampa Bay

A heat advisory is in place for parts of the Tampa Bay area on Monday as the heat index is forecast to reach 110°F.

The advisory is in place from 11 - 6 p.m. for the following counties.



DeSoto

Hardee

Highlands

Hillsborough (inland)

Manatee (inland)

Polk

Sarasota (inland)

The heat index is expected to be up to 110°F at times.

The heat index is a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual temperature.

Florida News Heat stroke warning signs, symptoms Emily McCain

The Florida Department of Health provides these general tips for staying safe in the heat:

