Heat advisory issued for parts of Tampa Bay

A heat advisory is in place for parts of the Tampa Bay area on Monday as the heat index is forecast to reach 110°F.
The advisory is in place from 11 - 6 p.m. for the following counties.
- DeSoto
- Hardee
- Highlands
- Hillsborough (inland)
- Manatee (inland)
- Polk
- Sarasota (inland)
The heat index is expected to be up to 110°F at times.
The heat index is a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual temperature.
Florida News
Heat stroke warning signs, symptoms
10:47 AM, Jul 04, 2023
The Florida Department of Health provides these general tips for staying safe in the heat:
- Dress for the heat. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Light colors will reflect away some of the sun’s energy. It is also a good idea to wear a hat or to use an umbrella.
- Drink water. Carry water or juice with you and drink continuously even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which dehydrate the body.
- Slow down and avoid strenuous activity. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day – morning hours between 4 and 7 a.m.
- Stay indoors when possible. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine.
- Be a good neighbor. Check in on elderly residents in your neighborhood and those who do not have air conditioning.
- Don’t forget your pets. Make sure they have access to water, ventilation and shade.