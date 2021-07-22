Heat advisory issued for Hillsborough, Manatee counties; index up to 109°F

TAMPA, Fla. — A heat advisory is in place for two Tampa Bay area counties from 12 - 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The included counties are:



Hillsborough

Manatee

Temperatures will reach the mid-90s, but the index is expected to be between 105-109°F at times.

HEAT ADVISORY | A heat advisory has been issued for inland areas of Hillsborough and Manatee counties from noon to 6pm for heat index values above 105F this afternoon. Take it easy out there. pic.twitter.com/9RaIbZrZ8w — Greg Dee (@GregDeeWeather) July 22, 2021

The heat index is a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual temperature.

The Florida Department of Health provides these general tips for staying safe in the heat:



Dress for the heat. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Light colors will reflect away some of the sun’s energy. It is also a good idea to wear a hat or to use an umbrella.