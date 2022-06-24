TAMPA, Fla. — A heat advisory is in place for all Tampa Bay area counties on Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. as the heat index is expected to reach 112°F at times.

The included counties are:



Citrus

DeSoto

Hardee

Hernando

Hillsborough

Manatee

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota

Temperatures will reach the mid to upper-90s, but the index is expected to be up to 112°F at times.

The heat index is a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual temperature.

The Florida Department of Health provides these general tips for staying safe in the heat:



Dress for the heat. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Light colors will reflect away some of the sun’s energy. It is also a good idea to wear a hat or to use an umbrella.

Drink water. Carry water or juice with you and drink continuously even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which dehydrate the body.

Slow down and avoid strenuous activity. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day – morning hours between 4 and 7 a.m.

Stay indoors when possible. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine.

Be a good neighbor. Check in on elderly residents in your neighborhood and those who do not have air conditioning.

Don’t forget your pets. Make sure they have access to water, ventilation and shade.

According to the National Weather Service, extreme heat is the number one weather-related killer.