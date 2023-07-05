Heat advisory issued again Wednesday, index up to 110°F at times

After record-breaking heat for the 4th of July on Tuesday, the Tampa Bay area is under a heat advisory again on Wednesday.

The advisory is in place from 11 - 7 p.m. for the following counties.



Citrus

DeSoto

Hardee

Hernando

Highlands

Hillsborough

Manatee

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota

Temperatures will reach the low to mid-90s, but the index is expected to be up to 110°F at times.

The heat index is a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual temperature.

The Florida Department of Health provides these general tips for staying safe in the heat:

