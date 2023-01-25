Watch Now
Forecast: Windy, warm and humid with evening rain

Posted at 4:45 AM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 04:45:13-05

Partly sunny, warm and humid. We'll see strong winds throughout the day with frequent gusts over 30 mph. Temps will reach the 70s west of I-75 and the mid-80s east of I-75. A cold front will approach this evening bringing showers and a few storms for most after dark. The rain will be done by Thursday morning with colder weather Thursday afternoon.

