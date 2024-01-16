Forecast: Wet & Cloudy Day

After the fog clears late morning, mostly cloudy skies remain with chances for rain off and on through the day. Temps top out in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds will pick up in the afternoon as the front moves through. After the rain ends, the colder air moves in quickly bringing us to lows in the low 30s to the north and low to mid 40s around Tampa and the beaches.
Posted at 4:34 AM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 05:59:31-05
