Forecast: Warmer at the coast Thursday

Temperatures Thursday morning will start in the 50s away from the coast and the 60s close to the water. It'll be mostly clear and dry.

Winds will be off-shore during the day in most places. These NE breezes will take heat that was present in the center of the state all week and push it back toward the west coast beaches. Even at the beach highs will likely get to the low 80s with towns around I-75 likely reaching the mid and upper-80s Thursday afternoon.

Winds will shift from the east on Friday. Otherwise, skies will remain mostly sunny and temperatures will remain in the 80s.

Saturday will feature a slow but steady increase in humidity as our breezes begin to come from the southeast. Highs will reach again into the 80s. With a southeast breeze, there may be a shower or two that pops up in the afternoon though overall the rain chance looks to stay 20% or less.

Expect sct'd storms to develop during the day on Sunday. Rain coverage right now looks in the 40-60% range Sunday afternoon with highs in the 80s.

