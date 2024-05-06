Mostly sunny skies to start today. Morning temperatures in the 70s will quickly warm into the 80s this afternoon and low 90s away from the coast. A few pop-ups are possible away from the beaches this afternoon and evening though the overall rain chance is only about 20%.
Forecast: Warm with a few pop-ups possible
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 5:08 AM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 05:08:43-04
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.