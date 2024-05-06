Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Warm with a few pop-ups possible

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Mostly sunny skies to start today. Morning temperatures in the 70s will quickly warm into the 80s this afternoon and low 90s away from the coast. A few pop-ups are possible away from the beaches this afternoon and evening though the overall rain chance is only about 20%.
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 5:08 AM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 05:08:43-04

Mostly sunny skies to start today. Morning temperatures in the 70s will quickly warm into the 80s this afternoon and low 90s away from the coast. A few pop-ups are possible away from the beaches this afternoon and evening though the overall rain chance is only about 20%.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo