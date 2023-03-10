Warm and more humid today with temperatures rising again into
the 80s. Humidity levels will be higher today. A front will approach the region from the NW late today bringing a chance of afternoon and evening showers or storms. The highest rain chances look to be around and after sunset.
Forecast: Warm & humid with sct'd PM showers
Posted at 4:55 AM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 04:55:31-05
