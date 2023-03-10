Watch Now
Forecast: Warm & humid with sct'd PM showers

WFTS - ABC Action News
Posted at 4:55 AM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 04:55:31-05

Warm and more humid today with temperatures rising again into
the 80s. Humidity levels will be higher today. A front will approach the region from the NW late today bringing a chance of afternoon and evening showers or storms. The highest rain chances look to be around and after sunset.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

