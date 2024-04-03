Mostly cloudy, warm, humid, and windy today. Wind gusts may approach 40 mph at times. Rain and thunderstorms will move through the area midday into the evening starting up north late morning and ending up down in the Suncoast by the evening hours. Any of these storms may be briefly strong or even severe. Once the rain moves through tonight, look for sunny and cooler weather to move in and last through the weekend.
Forecast: Warm and windy with midday and afternoon storms likely
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:57 AM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 04:57:28-04
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.