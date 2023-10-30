Watch Now
Forecast: Warm and partly sunny with light winds

A few sct'd clouds early on this Monday with temperatures in the 60s. Some areas of fog are possible, especially north of Tampa. Dense fog will be an issue across north Florida this morning. Our afternoon looks warm and partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper-80s.
Posted at 5:30 AM, Oct 30, 2023
Areas of low clouds and fog are possible early today. Otherwise, look for partly sunny skies this Monday. Temperatures in the 60s early will quickly warm into the 80s this afternoon. We'll see more clouds increase during the afternoon but most should remain rain-free.

