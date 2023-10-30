Areas of low clouds and fog are possible early today. Otherwise, look for partly sunny skies this Monday. Temperatures in the 60s early will quickly warm into the 80s this afternoon. We'll see more clouds increase during the afternoon but most should remain rain-free.
Forecast: Warm and partly sunny with light winds
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 5:30 AM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 06:21:04-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.