Forecast: Warm and partly sunny with a few PM showers

Warm weather continues on Saturday.

We'll start Saturday in the 60s with patches of low clouds and some isolated fog.

Look for partly sunny skies Saturday with highs again getting up above 80 degrees in all locations except the immediate coast. There will be a 30% chance of late day showers. A couple of these may be briefly heavy.

A cold front will move through late on Sunday. Ahead of the front, a few showers are likely on Sunday morning. These will move east of the coast during the afternoon and may allow for a period of dry air before a front brings in a stronger area of rain from the Gulf Sunday evening.

All of this rain clears out for Monday with lower humidity and highs in the 70s to start the week.

Have a great weekend!