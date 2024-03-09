Expect a warm and humid Saturday with an isolated shower or storm. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s inland, with upper 70s and lower 80s at the coast. Tonight, a weak cold front arrives with a few showers and isolated storms through about 7 a.m. Sunday. Temps will only reach the 70s for highs Sunday afternoon.
Forecast: Warm and muggy today, a little cooler Sunday
Posted at 6:34 AM, Mar 09, 2024
2024-03-09
