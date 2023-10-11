Cloudy, warmer and more humid. A few showers are possible this morning into midday. We'll see some hazy sunshine during the early afternoon. Later this evening sct'd rain and thunderstorms will begin to develop over the area and move in off the Gulf. Any of these storms could be strong to severe. The threat of severe storms, scattered, will last through the overnight and into Thursday morning.
Forecast: Warm and more humid. Evening storms likely
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:47 AM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 04:57:49-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.