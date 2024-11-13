Forecast: Warm again with more wind

Warm & sunny today with a lot more wind.

Warm and sunny weather continues today. We'll see high temperatures reaching up toward record levels this afternoon in the upper 80s. Humidity levels will remain moderate.

A quick shower is possible east of I-75 at any time this afternoon and evening though most people will not see any rain.

Winds will also get much stronger this afternoon. Wind gusts from the east will reach 20-25 mph at times during the afternoon.

A cold front is still forecast to move through our area on Friday morning. Cooler and drier air from this front will begin to move in during the day on Friday leaving us with sunny and cooler weather as we head into the weekend. Highs this weekend will be around 80 both days down in the upper 50s and low 60s.

The tropics may become a factor in our forecast next week. Make sure you are monitoring the forecast for developing hurricane Sara in the Caribbean as this system may end up in the Gulf next week.