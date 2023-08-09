Mostly sunny and very hot today. A heat advisory is back up from 11 am to 7 pm as temperatures in the mid and upper-90s combined with high humidity will make it feel like it's around 110F during the afternoon. There will only be a 20-30% chance of a pop--up shower today.
Forecast: Very little rain today, lots of heat
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:26 AM, Aug 09, 2023
