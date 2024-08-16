Mostly sunny today with a nice northeast breeze. That breeze will bring in drier, somewhat less humid, air down into central Florida this afternoon and into the weekend. It'll still be hot each afternoon in the low 90s but the mornings will be more pleasant with temperatures dropping into the 70s and even some 60s Saturday and Sunday morning.
Forecast: Unusually dry & less humid for mid-August
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.