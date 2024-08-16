Watch Now
Forecast: Unusually dry & less humid for mid-August

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Mostly sunny today with a nice northeast breeze. That breeze will bring in drier, somewhat less humid, air down into central Florida this afternoon and into the weekend. It'll still be hot each afternoon in the low 90s but the mornings will be more pleasant with temperatures dropping into the 70s and even some 60s Saturday and Sunday morning.
