Forecast: Typical July weekend ahead

Sct'd PM storms Saturday, highs in the 90s.

We'll start Saturday dry with temperatures in the 70s. Look for temperatures to climb into the 90s. Sct'd storms will develop during the afternoon. Timing will be similar to what we've seen over the last several days, expect coverage may be a little higher and start a little closer to the coast.

Saturday may be the better day for the beach as there will be a slightly higher chance of seeing some morning showers along the coast on Sunday. The rest of Sunday will feature storms mainly east of I-75 with highs in the 90s.

Moisture levels will increase dramatically over the state next week, leading to typical timing of storms, but also much higher coverage in general. With more storms, come more clouds, and that could mean highs in the upper 80s on some days.

TROPICS: No development expected over the next 7 days.