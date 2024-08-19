Mostly sunny to start today. Morning temperatures will range from around 80 near the coast to the mid-70s away from the beaches. We'll see partly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the low and mid-90s. Higher humidity will lead to a head index in the low 100s. There will be a 20% chance of some afternoon pop-ups, east of the coast.
Forecast: Typical August humidity begins to return
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
