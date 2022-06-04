Watch
Forecast: Tropical low brings showers today

Showers likely today
Posted at 7:07 AM, Jun 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-04 07:10:24-04

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a few showers. The tropical system we've been watching will move across S Florida today. Tomorrow, it moves out into the Atlantic. We'll see sunshine and highs back into the low 90s.

