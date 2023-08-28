Dry to start today with temperatures in the 70s. We'll heat up into the 90s this afternoon with sct'd showers and storms developing later today. Coverage will be around 70%. We'll begin to see some of the outer impacts of Idalia tomorrow with increasing rain chances and winds, especially in the afternoon and evening.
Forecast: Tracking Idalia. Expect sct'd storms this afternoon.
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:44 AM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 04:44:43-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.