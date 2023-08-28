Watch Now
Forecast: Tracking Idalia. Expect sct'd storms this afternoon.

Dry to start today with temperatures in the 70s. We'll heat up into the 90s this afternoon with sct'd showers and storms developing later today. Coverage will be around 70%. We'll begin to see some of the outer impacts of Idalia tomorrow with increasing rain chances and winds, especially in the afternoon and evening.

