Forecast: Thick fog and near 80 degree highs

TAMPA — Good Thursday morning everyone! It is a foggy morning here in Tampa Bay with a Dense Fog Advisory up for Citrus, Hernando, Pinellas and Pasco counties until 10 AM. Visibility can be down to 1/4 mile at times. Temps are slightly chillier in the upper 40s and low 50s. Once the fog lifts skies look partly cloudy with highs near 80. Fog likely hangs around late Thursday into early Friday again. Friday stays in the mid 70s. Saturday is when our next front comes through. Models are still having a tough time if we get moisture or not. Highs rise Sunday back to 80 degrees. Next week sets up a very quiet weather pattern with temps well above normal.

I hope you all have a great day!

- Meteorologist Ally Blake

