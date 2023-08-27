TD 10 continues to slowly organize to our south and will be in the Eastern Gulf by Tuesday. The latest forecast suggests it could be a hurricane. That will deliver higher rain coverage over the next few days.
Forecast: TD 10 in the Gulf next week, higher rain chances on the way
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 6:59 AM, Aug 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-27 06:59:04-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.