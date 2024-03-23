Expect decreasing clouds today with highs in the mid to upper 70s at the coast, with upper 70s and lower 80s inland. Sunday, we'll start with temps around 60 and reach the upper 70s to around 80 with sunny skies. Warmer temps return Monday - Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s.
Forecast: Sunshine skies this afternoon with gusty winds
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 8:53 AM, Mar 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-23 08:53:39-04
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.