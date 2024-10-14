Forecast: Sunny & warm, highs in 80s

Good morning. Nice weather continues to hold strong in the Bay area following Milton. Temperatures today will be a bit warmer than what we saw over the weekend and you may start to notice a little bit more humidity as well. Highs will generally reach into the mid-80s.

Tuesday looks warm again too. It'll also be the most humid day of the week. Dew points

will likely get above 70 in many towns. This increase in humidity is a result of an approaching cold front.

The front arrives on our area during the day on Wednesday. Although a brief shower cannot be ruled out, most of us will not see any rain with this front. We'll see some sct'd clouds. By Wednesday afternoon winds will increase from the NW and cooler weather will begin to move in.

The coolest days of the week will be Wednesday and Thursday with warmer weather returning as we move into the weekend. No major rain is expected in our area through Sunday.