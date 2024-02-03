Watch Now
Forecast: Sunny skies today to showers and storms Sunday morning

Sunny today, showers and storms Sunday
Posted at 8:24 AM, Feb 03, 2024
After some patchy morning fog, we'll see sunny skies today with highs in the lower 70s. Sunday, showers and storms are likely in the morning, with much lower afternoon coverage. Isolated severe weather is possible.

