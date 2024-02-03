After some patchy morning fog, we'll see sunny skies today with highs in the lower 70s. Sunday, showers and storms are likely in the morning, with much lower afternoon coverage. Isolated severe weather is possible.
Forecast: Sunny skies today to showers and storms Sunday morning
Posted at 8:24 AM, Feb 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-03 08:24:26-05
