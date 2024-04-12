The rain is gone not just for today but also for the entire weekend. We'll see comfy temps in the low 60s this morning. Winds will still be a bit brisk early but should get lighter as we head toward the afternoon. Temperatures meanwhile will only warm into the mid and upper-70s for the afternoon.
Forecast: Sunny, dry and breezy. Highs in the 70s
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 5:23 AM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 05:23:34-04
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.