Forecast: Sunny, cool and dry on Saturday

Sunny and a little cooler on Saturday.

Great looking weekend ahead. Both weekend days will start chilly. Saturday we're likely to see morning temperatures back in the 30s north of the Bay and in the 40s elsewhere east and south. The afternoon will be beautiful and sunny with highs in the 60s, a couple degrees cooler than Friday.

Another start in the upper 30s and low to mid-40s on Sunday. We'll see mostly sunny skies during the afternoon and milder temperatures. Sunday will feel significantly warmer with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Look for warm weather Monday with temperatures reaching well into the 70s before rain moves through late in the day. Temperatures will drop quite a bit behind that rain for much of next week.

Have a great weekend!